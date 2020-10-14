Pirates beat Chiefs to Monare signing 

The Buccaneers confirmed Monare’s signing on Wednesday morning.

The former Wits and Jomo Cosmos Star has previously stated that he would love to don the gold and black colours of Chiefs.

But with Amakhosi awaiting their transfer ban appeal verdict, it seems the Buccaneers moved swiftly to ensure that they land the hard-working central midfielder.

Monare’s move to Pirates means he will reunite with a number of former Wits players like Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango, Thulani Hlatswayo and Ben Motshwari.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Thabang Monare as a free agent,” the club announced on their website.

“The former Jomo Cosmos and Bidvest Wits midfielder joins the Buccaneers on a two-year deal.”

In his first interview with the club following his arrival, Monare says he is hoping to make a positive contribution at the club and he is happy to have signed with the team.

“I am happy to have signed with the Club,” said Monare. “I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I can make a meaningful contribution during my time here. I think this is a team that suits my style of play and that can only benefit me and the team for the season ahead.”

Monare joins the Buccaneers with the club preparing for their MTN8 clash against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium this weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.