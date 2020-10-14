CT City get Lakay on permanent deal 

Lakay blew into the South African football market at Santos FC back in 2012, but it was at SuperSport United where the 23-year old made his name known.

A spell at the now-defunct Wits didn’t go well for Lakay before Cape City decided to offer him a chance to prove himself on loan, and with a permanent deal now offered, its clear that the club was impressed with what the winger can offer.

“The club is delighted to confirm a permanent deal for 23y forward Fagrie Lakay, signing till to June 2024. An explosive talent, booming future,” announced on their social media platforms.

Lakay is a former junior national team player having played at the Under-17 and Under-20 squads.

The winger made his senior national team debut when he was only 17-years old coming in as second-half substitute in a clash against Ivory Coast in 2014.

Fakay’s permanent deal at the club follows the arrival of new face Terrence Mashego from TS Galaxy, while Aubrey Ngoma makes a return to the club he left in 2017 to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ngoma was one of key players at the Mother City based club before he left, however, the winger struggled for game time at the star studded Downs which prompted his return.

