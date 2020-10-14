Zinnbauer targeting a win against CT City 

The Bucs coach has made it very clear that they are heading into this clash with the full objective of getting a victory. He knows that in football everything is possible, but remains adamant that with the right balance in his squad they will be able to achieve their objective.

“The first point is that we have to win the game, but we know that in football it’s not always possible that you can win all the games. The target is to win the game, the performance is also important,” the Bucs mentor told the club’s media.

“The focus is having the right players for the right games and that’s when we will come closer and closer to achieving our target.”

The Bucs coach must be working really hard in trying to find the right starting line-up for their game against CT City, especially with the number of new faces at the club.

But if there is one major change that he is likely to do is at centre-back, where he previously deployed Ntsikelelo Nyauza and skipper Happy Jele.

Now, with the arrival of a quality centre-back like Thulani Hlatswayo, Zinnbauer will have to see who combines well with the Bafana Bafana captain.

