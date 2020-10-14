Maybe I need to win the league to be taken seriously – Malesela

When Dan “Dance” Malesela resigned from TS Galaxy who he had guided to a historic Nedbank Cup triumph just a few months earlier, he didn’t expect he would be jobless for as long as he was.

The 54-year-old mentor left the Rockets midway through last season when they were still a GladAfrica Championship side because he felt some players were still swimming in the Ke Yona success and they needed a new voice on the touchline.

He has however since returned to the club who are now a DStv Championship side after buying out Highlands Park. Malesela told an SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) media conference on Tuesday that he was surprised that no other team came for him after leaving Galaxy.

“I was very surprised that people can easily get jobs – and I don’t want to be pointing fingers at particular people – but we have seen people who have been going around and getting jobs easily with no achievement and sometimes they get where there are good resources,” said Malesela.

“I have never been to a club with complete resources. But maybe it’s (bad) luck, maybe it not the right time (for me) or it’s a lesson for me to do things differently so that they (club owners) are pleased. Maybe I need to win the league so that people can can give me a job elsewhere,” he explained.

But, since his return to Galaxy, Malesela says he is happy and looking forward the challenge of guiding a new team in the top-flight.

“But I am satisfied with where I am, I have a lot of freedom… not that I don’t consult, I do consult with my technical team. I trust Tim (Sukazi, Galaxy owner) so much that I know we can build something. But you will not separate yourself from the fact that it is a job that depends on results. If people (Tim) feel(s) that they need to get somebody else, they will do that.

“But I am I an environment where the boss understands football. We speak football all the time and discuss the wrongs that other clubs do that we need to avoid.”

