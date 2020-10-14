 
 
Why Hunt will be a success at Chiefs even with the transfer ban

local soccer 1 day ago

When Kaizer Chiefs announced that the three players who were on loan at Swallows FC last season would again spend another year with the newly-promoted side, I must admit that I felt like the club was sabotaging Gavin Hunt.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
14 Oct 2020
05:56:52 AM
Why Hunt will be a success at Chiefs even with the transfer ban

Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach

With their transfer ban appeal still verdict still pending, I thought Amakhosi would hold on to Ayanda Rorwana, Itumeleng Shopane, and Given Thibedi because they might not be able to make any new signings if the verdict comes back negative. But then I remembered that this is Gavin we are talking about, uMakadebona wempela (a real survivor who has been through so much). And I remembered how touched we all were when videos of him coaching Black Leopards in the dusty grounds of Venda a long time ago appeared. I joked with a friend that he was probably the only...

