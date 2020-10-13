Discredited Eymael given short shrift after applying for Sundowns job

Disgraced former Black Leopards and Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael tried to get himself back into Premier Soccer League by applying for the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching job after Pitso Mosimane left, but was turned away immediately, Phakaaathi has heard.

READ MORE: Mashaba has his concerns about Sundowns coaching trio

Eymael was labelled as racist following comments that a Tanzanian club’s fans were acting like monkeys and calls were loud for him to be banned from ever coaching on the continent again.

But he tried his luck at Masandwana anyway.

“He sent in a CV and followed up with a phone call to the president (Patrice Motsepe),” said a source.

“But the president told him off and said he would never work for Sundowns while he was involved with the club,” added the source.

Eymael, who has previously coached Polokwane City, Free State Stars and Black Leopards in the Premier Soccer League, was sacked by Tanzanian outfit Yanga in July, after a bizarre rant where he insulted supporters of the club.

“I don’t enjoy your country (Tanzania). You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about football. It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting,” said Eymael at the time according to respected African football journalist Usher Komugisha.

At the time the South African Football Association also issued a statement where they castigated Eymael for his comments and said they would be writing to the sports minister “to bring this matter to his attention‚ with Safa’s stated position that we will raise objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in SA in future.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.