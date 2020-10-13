Ofori to Pirates almost a done deal, Maritzburg boss confirms

This comes after Maritzburg United boss Farook Kaddodia announced to the media on Tuesday morning that they had accepted Pirates’ offer for the 26-year-old Ghanaian keeper. He said it is now up to Pirates and Ofori’s agent to agree on personal terms and contracts.

“I can confirm that we have allowed Orlando Pirates to begin talks with Ofori. They will make an announcement once they have concluded their talks,” Kaddodia said.

Ofori has long been linked with a move to the Buccaneers who have been struggling with their goalkeeping department since Senzo Meyiwa’s unexpected death in 2014. The club have since tried a number of trusted keepers but none could make the No.1 spot theirs with silly schoolboy errors becoming a familiar hindrance to Pirates’ progress.

It is however noteworthy to mention that Wayne Sandilands had a better outing last term and stabilised the last line of defence, especially after Josef Zinnbauer’s arrival. Ofori has meanwhile proved himself to be an asset at both the Blue Hearts and the Ghana national team with solid displays over the past three years.

Kaddodia meanwhile didn’t say anything about defender Rushine De Reuck who was also said to be on his way to Pirates. The Buccaneers were said to have developed an interest in the young defender as he was seen as the best man to partner with Happy Jele in central defence.

Pirates have, however, since signed Thulani Hlatshwayo who plays in the same position.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.