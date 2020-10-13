Mvala wouldn’t have made my team, says TS Galaxy coach Malesela

Malesela told an SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) media conference on Tuesday that he is not a coach who believes in ready-made players and that he works with what he has and does not long for other clubs’ players.

“I am not a coach who wishes for a particular player,” said Malesela. “You get them it’s okay, you don’t get them you find someone else. I am not one to say ‘ey, I like that player.’ I do not like players, I want performers. I don’t like or have favourites. That is why I don’t have this association with a particular agent who can say ‘we have an association with you, and we will supply you with the players.’

“I look at what would suit the bulk of the players that are there and it he fits, then yes. I am not one to say, ‘I want that striker, I want that…’. I don’t think there is anyone we missed,” he explained.

He did concede that he would have loved to have Peter Shalulile who ended last season as joint top goal-scorer with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango with 16 strikes apiece, but not Mvala, who he surprisingly says would not make his team.

“Let me be honest, I know you are talking about Shalulile and the other boy… what’s his name? Yes, Mvala… Maybe Shalulile, I would have said okay. But for me, Mvala would not be my typical player. He is good for other people but for me I would not be comfortable with him. I will keep the reasons for that with me,” said Malesela.

The Rockets have also been honest about their interest in former Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo who was recently released by the Buccaneers, and Malesela said he wouldn’t mind having him as he feels he is the only coach who can get the best out of the 29-year-old.

“You see, I think the fact that he moved to two different clubs (after leaving Chippa United where he was coached by Malesela) and didn’t become a regular player tells me that people don’t understand him. I think I understand him better and how he should be played.

“I will not be telling anyone how he should be played because then I would be arming them with something that is dangerous in case he doesn’t join us,” he said. Malesela also said he would not be signing players just because he has worked with them before.

“So, it’s not about our history before. I am done with this thing of moving with players because sometimes they take advantage. I am now very selective of who I take with me because I need a strong mentality more. What you can give us is a technicality. It must be someone with the ambition to achieve things. It must be someone with a dream of retiring properly, not someone who is enjoying the now. I want someone who wants to get into business (after retiring) and build it.”

