Pirates announce trio’s loan spell

Both Dube and Shitolo will spend the rest of the 2020/2021 season at KwaZulu-Natal’s Golden Arrows as coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team build the Bucs squad, with a number of new players having joined the club in the last few weeks.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has agreed for Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo to join Golden Arrows on loan,” the Buccaneers confirmed on their website.

“The duo will be at Abafana Bes’thende for the 2020/21 season.”

Meanwhile, Chabalala who spent last season on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic will remain at the Free State outfit after Bucs and Celtic came to an agreement for Phunya Sele-Sele to keep the centre-back for another season.

Phakaaathi has previously reported that Celtic were keen to keep the Limpopo-born defender on a permanent deal at the club having impressed them.

However, it seems all the Celtic management were able to come out with for the hard tackling defender was another loan deal.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm that the club has agreed to extend Justice Chabalala’s stay at Bloemfontein Celtic for another season,”continued the club statement.

The Buccaneers have been busy preparing for the start of the new campaign with an MTN8 Cup clash coming up against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates will be hoping for a good intro the new season with so much expected from Zinnbauer after having a decent finish last season having taken over mid-way through the season.

