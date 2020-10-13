Well travelled coach looking to bring success at Cape Town Spurs 

Heric was recently confirmed as the man to take over the helm at Spurs for the 2020/2021 season.

This is after the club Ajax Cape Town and Netherlands based team Ajax Amsterdam broke their long-term relationship, which forced the Cape side to return to using their old name.

“Everything starts from scratch for me, I look at this as a new challenge and I believe that we can be successful,” the Spurs coach told the club’s media.

Heric has a history with Spurs, having served as an assistant coach from 2015 to 2017 when the club was still under the same umbrella with the Amsterdam club.

The Serbia-born coach also has a vast amount of knowledge of the South African football.

His first arrival in the country was back in 2007 as head coach of Maritzburg United.

From then on, he has also had stints with clubs in the First Division coaching at Bay United, FC Cape Town, Cape Town All Stars, Ubuntu Cape Town, Royal Eagles and Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

In top flight football, Heric has been at the helm of Polokwane City, Black Leopards, Chippa United and Free State Stars.

Prior to joining Spurs, Heric was coaching TTM, having joined the club in 2019 before parting ways with the team early this year.

