Sukazi confirms Khenyeza exit, says he is headed to Arrows

Khenyeza was in charge of the Rockets in the latter part of last season’s campaign in the GladAfrica Championship but was demoted to the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team when the club acquired their top-flight status by buying off Highlands Park.

“An opportunity arose for coach Mabhuti. We looked at it and we thought you know what, as opposed to waiting for the MDC to start or even an announcement, it will be better if he would take this opportunity,” Sukazi has been quoted as saying by the club’s Twitter account.

“We thought it will be better for him to take an opportunity to assist at Golden Arrows. It is a PSL club after all. Unless if MDC was active, it wouldn’t have been a problem,” added Sukazi.

Phakaaathi broke the story that Khenyeza had left the Rockets on Monday night just after news that Steve Komphela had left Abafana Bes’thende came out.

Khenyeza was a top striker during his playing days and is one of the few players who have scored over 100 goals in the PSL era. He started his coaching career as an assistant to Muhsin Ertugral at Maritzburg United before rejoining AmaZulu and later moved to Galaxy.

