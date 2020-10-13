Pirates new arrival Jooste wants trophies 

The wing-back revealed that he has never won a trophy since he started out as a professional.

And now, having joined a club with a rich history of trophies despite being on a five-years trophy drought, the 29-year old Jooste will be hoping things get better at the Buccaneers.

“I am very excited by the challenge because I know a lot of people associate Orlando Pirates with winning titles. I am not here to just add numbers,” Jooste was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

“I also want to win things, I want trophies. I have never won a trophy … the closest I have come to a trophy is playing in a final, but that is not enough for me.

“Coming to Pirates, I want to leave a positive mark and the best way to do that in a team like this is through success in the field of play.”

Since his announcement last week, Jooste adds that he has managed to settle in very quickly and knowing most of the players in the Bucs squad made it easier for him.

“Its been good. I’ve settled in nicely. I know most of the guys from playing against them in the past. Others I know as teammates, so it hasn’t been difficult to settle in. Everybody has been accommodating… I am fitting in well, like a glove.”

