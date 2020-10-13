Kaizer Chiefs keen on another former Wits defender

Kaizer Chiefs have entered the race for Buhle Mkhwanazi, who became a free agent after he was released by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the club that bought out Bidvest Wits.

A source has revealed that Mkhwanazi is one of the players Amakhosi will bring in if they get a favourable verdict in their appeal against transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

“They considered asking him to train with them like they did with (Sifiso) Hlanti while waiting for the verdict but decided against it. I don’t know why. But as soon as they get the verdict and it is positive, they will bring him in,” said the source.

Phakaaathi understands that AmaZulu were also interested in the Bafana defender but his salary demands were too much for them. Amakhosi are also said to be talking to Luckyboy Mokoena, who was with the now-defunct Highlands Park last season.

Chiefs can buy players, but will not be able to register them to play in the 2020/21 season unless they can get a two-window Fifa transfer ban overturned in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Chiefs’ appeal was heard in mid-September but there has still be no verdict from CAS.

Amakhosi, however, still have plenty of time to potentially register players before the transfer window closes, which could be as late as the end of November.

Chiefs have already had Sifiso Hlanti training with them, with a view to signing the Bafana Bafana left back. Both Hlanti and Mkhwanazi were key members of the Wits squad under new Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt.

Amakhosi will begin their season on Sunday when they face Maritzburg United in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

