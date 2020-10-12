Komphela wary of high expectations at Sundowns

Downs won the domestic treble in the previous campaign and Komphela says even though he has been at the club for one day, he can feel the pressure mounting, suggesting that Masandawana’s success is their biggest enemy.

“I have worked with some of the superstars here but it was amazing to come across the cream at the training ground, it’s unbelievable. Every person you come across you see the sparks of quality, you could feel that this is an environment that is so fertile,” said Komphela.

“Success should also be a possibility and not underestimating the fact that the success they built is also their enemy currently because they have to get better. What they have built and who they are today is what has to be maintained and it has to be surpassed which is what coach Manqoba and Rhulani have mentioned.

“I am very delighted to be part of this team. They are very successful and one joining a team of this calibre, expectations will be there. Beyond that, joining coach Rhulani and Manqoba at their head coach positions is all about sharing brains and thinking in the best interest of the club,” he added.

The former Arrows mentor sent a heartfelt message to Abafana Bes’thende’s chairperson, Mato Madlala, saying he will “forever be indebted to his heart”.

“Inasmuch as I am talking in the present, I need to slightly go back and look into the past, I think I must sincerely thank Madlala, my chairlady at Arrows. She has been more than a boss to me. She has been great and I must thank you so much for the opportunity and the difficult conversation that we had before I could join Sundowns. One thing she must know is that she will forever remain a deep mark in my heart and I will remain indebted.

Komphela added: “I am looking forward to meeting the yellow nation and passionate supporters. This is a great learning experience for me and this is a good opportunity for them to learn a little bit of who I am because we know each other from afar and now that we are in the same camp there is a lot that is going to be rediscovered and realigned.”

