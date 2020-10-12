AmaZulu launch new kit after Zungu take over

Following the announcement of new management taking over the KZN side, they have launched a new jersey.

The Zungu Investment Company took over from the Sokhela family to manage Usuthu before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Under new chairman and owner Sandile Zungu Usuthu have launched three new jerseys one with the green trademark colours of the club and an all-white strip and the third kit being an all-blue kit. With the goalkeepers set to don the yellow kit.

AmaZulu managed to finish in 13th position last season under the mentorship of the club’s former striker coach Ayanda Dlamini who took charge of the team following the dismissal of Josef Vukusic halfway through the season.

“Today we proudly show the world our regalia – our new armour as we introduce the Rebirth of the warrior,” read a statement from AmaZulu.

