PSL News 12.10.2020 05:46 pm

AmaZulu launch new kit after Zungu take over

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
AmaZulu launch new kit after Zungu take over

Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu celebrates his goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between AmaZulu and Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 29 August 2020. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu are geared up for the 2020/2021 season.

Following the announcement of new management taking over the KZN side, they have launched a new jersey.

The Zungu Investment Company took over from the Sokhela family to manage Usuthu before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Under new chairman and owner Sandile Zungu Usuthu have launched three new jerseys one with the green trademark colours of the club and an all-white strip and the third kit being an all-blue kit. With the goalkeepers set to don the yellow kit.

AmaZulu managed to finish in 13th position last season under the mentorship of the club’s former striker coach Ayanda Dlamini who took charge of the team following the dismissal of Josef Vukusic halfway through the season.

“Today we proudly show the world our regalia – our new armour as we introduce the Rebirth of the warrior,” read a statement from AmaZulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition