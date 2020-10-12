PSL News 12.10.2020 11:59 am

Mulenga open to joining Chiefs after Pirates exit

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane


Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates in action during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Chipolopolo striker Augustine Mulenga is weighing up staying in South Africa to join another big side in the PSL.

Mulenga asked to be released from his contract at Orlando Pirates after a season and a half with the Sea Robbers.

The Chipolopolo international left Pirates due to limited game time, blaming German coach Josef Zinnbauer for not indicating what he should do to be considered to start games for the Buccaneers.

Mulenga blasted the Pirates head coach for only fielding him when other players who are regular starters were nursing injuries.

The 30-year-old striker felt it was important for him to find another team where he would get regular game time.

Responding to a question on SAFC about his future plans, Mulenga said he would consider a move to Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs if the club tabled an offer for him to join them as a free agent.

“I would like to tell the Pirates fans that it was my decision to leave Orlando Pirates. I wasn’t getting game time and now they’ve signed more players. I can’t stay and experience the same thing again,” added Mulenga in the same interview.

