Pitso ‘not complaining’ despite Al Ahly draw

Pitso Mosimane has taken it on the chin that his Al Ahly side couldn’t get their third win under his guidance when they were held to a draw by Pyramids FC in the Egyptian top flight on Sunday.

It was Mosimane’s third game in charge and he had won both previous encounters without conceding a goal but a stubborn Pyramids stood their ground to eke out a valuable draw. The result however doesn’t disturb Ahly’s quest for the league title as they still enjoy a clean 21 points. Mosimane’s team were reduced to 10 men when Amr El Solia was sent off in the 43rd minute.

“It was a difficult game against a big team. We lost a player in the first half and played with 10 men for 65 minutes. However, we played with spirit, tactical discipline and kept a clean sheet for the third consecutive game,” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana mentor after the game.

Ahly also missed a penalty in the first half with Mohammed Magdy unable to convert the spot kick.

“Afsha (Magdy) played well today. I spoke to him at half time and he was a little disappointed after missing a penalty in the first half. I wanted him to score in the second half to feel better but his shot hit the bar.”

Mosimane said they take the result and move on.

“My job is to help the team in the difficult moments and be calm to make them feel confident. I miss a player every game ever since I have been here, but we move on without complaining,” he said.