Komphela leaves Arrows, headed for Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Komphela coach of Golden Arrows (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Steve Komphela has left his post as Golden Arrows head coach to take up a similar position at Mamelodi Sundowns, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Sundowns recently announced that Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have been appointed as co-coaches following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, who left the Brazilians to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Now, according to a source, there will be another technical change at Sundowns with Komphela assuming the head coach role while Mngqithi and Mokwena will revert back to their positions of assistant coaches.

“Manqoba and Rulani are the ones who recommended the appointment of Komphela as head coach. They are happy to serve under him,” said the source.

Another source said that Mngqithi and Mokwena were not sure if they’ll succeed as co-coaches.

“Rulani originally wanted to remain an assistant to Manqoba, but Manqoba was said he was not ready to lead Sundowns. That’s when a compromise was made to make them co-coaches,” commented the source.

Attempt to get a comment from Arrows and his agency proved fruitless, while Komphela was philosophical in his replies when asked about his move by his followers on Twitter.

