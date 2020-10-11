Fans call for Ntseki’s axing after Bafana loss to Zambia

Bafana took the lead through Keagan Dolly just after the hour mark, but goals from substitutes Kelvin Kapamba and Chaniza Zulu made sure that Chipolopolo walk away with the victory.

Following the loss, fans took to the social media to vent their anger and call for Ntseki’s axing.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu also voiced his dissatisfaction and asked the SA Football Association to axe the “clueless” coach.

“The sooner @SAFA_net saves South African football from the clueless and directionless Bafana Bafana Coach the better! Down with this kind of of thing! He must fall!” Wrote Shivambu.

The sooner @SAFA_net saves South African football from the clueless and directionless Bafana Bafana Coach the better! Down with this kind of of thing! He must fall! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 11, 2020

Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis should replace Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana Coach pic.twitter.com/llUoSaTt7K — Si (@Si00852446) October 11, 2020

South African is full of possibilities. So Safa vele vele SAFA appointed this plumber Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach? pic.twitter.com/6dopPaMb55 — Manics (@Emmanuel_Moraba) October 11, 2020

While others were calling for Ntseki’s axing, others felt that he was not the problem, but Bafana are simply not good enough.

We can’t blame the coach, Bafana Bafana problem has always being the executive. We had good coaches but they have all failed and most point the problem at administration. Protect the coach he is also a victim of bad administration. — Moljoe wa MoAfrika (@papzen2016) October 11, 2020

Percy Tau deserves better Bafana Bafana teammates, most of his work goes to waste. He should’ve been in the era of Bartlett, Zuma, Benni, Buckley, Nomvete, Fortune etc when we ranked #1 in Africa at the turn of the century. — His Excellency (@eemz_em) October 11, 2020

No! Zambia did not stun Bafana Bafana. They were hungrier and sharper. Bafana Bafana were mediocre. https://t.co/LRk8GtpAFX — Lebuso (@Lebuso15) October 11, 2020

