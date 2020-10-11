local soccer 11.10.2020 06:55 pm

Fans call for Ntseki’s axing after Bafana loss to Zambia

Khaya Ndubane
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. Pic: BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki came under scrutiny after South Africa lost 2-1 to Zambia in an international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng on Sunday.

Bafana took the lead through Keagan Dolly just after the hour mark, but goals from substitutes Kelvin Kapamba and Chaniza Zulu made sure that Chipolopolo walk away with the victory.

Following the loss, fans took to the social media to vent their anger and call for Ntseki’s axing.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu also voiced his dissatisfaction and asked the SA Football Association to axe the “clueless” coach.

“The sooner @SAFA_net saves South African football from the clueless and directionless Bafana Bafana Coach the better! Down with this kind of of thing! He must fall!” Wrote Shivambu.

While others were calling for Ntseki’s axing, others felt that he was not the problem, but Bafana are simply not good enough.

