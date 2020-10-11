Substitutes punish Bafana as Chipololo register away victory

Substitutes Kelvin Kapamba and Chaniza Zulu grabbed the equaliser and the winning goal for Chipolopolo respectively after Keagan Dolly had given Bafana the lead early on in the second half.

Bafana were forced to make an early substitution following a nasty injury to Lyle Foster who wast stretchered off the field with a neck injury. Keagan Dolly came on for him.

Percy Tau brought the best out of Evans Mwange from the resultant free, but the Zambian goalkeeper did well to stop the ball from going into the top corner of the left post.

Few minutes later Zambia’s Evans Kangwa almost punished South Africa following a mistake from Themba Zwane in the middle of the park, however, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo came to the rescue by blocking the Zambian striker’s shot.

Zambian then took the game to South Africa after the quarter of an hour mark, putting the Bafana defence under tremendous pressure, but Bafana’s defence stood strong.

Tau tried a snap shot in the 33rd minute, but his shot was parried away for a corner kick by Mwange.

Zwane, who was not having a good game, made another mistake five minutes later, but again Bafana survived the scare as Lubambo Musonda hit the upright with Darren Keet well-beaten.

Thabiso Kutumela wasted a glorious opportunity to put Bafana in the lead few minutes later when he found himself on a one-on-one situation with Mwange, but the Zambian keeper came up tops again.

Fashion Sakala almost gave Zambia the lead in referee’s optional time, but his shot went narrowly over the crossbar.

The game remained 0-0 at the half-time break.

Zambia continued to pile pressure on Bafana and should have taken the lead in the 55th minute through Collins Sikombe, but he surprisingly shot wide with a glaring net infront of him.

Dolly finally broke the deadlock and put South Africa in the lead in the 66th minute when he pounced on a Tau through pass, went passed the goalkeeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Bafana’s lead lasted for just 12 minutes as substitute Kelvin Kampamba grabbed the equaliser with a powerful low shot from outside the 18 area.

Another Zambian substitute Chaniza Zulu was to break Bafana’s hearts in the 82nd minute when he pounced on a loose ball inside the box smashed the ball home.