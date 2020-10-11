Ntseki names Bafana’s starting line-up for Zambia clash

Bafana Bafana will face Zambia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng at 3pm.

Ntseki has made several changes to the team that started in the 1-1 draw against Namibia on Thursday, bringing in most of his star players who were rested for this clash.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet will start in between the poles, while Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo returns to centre back alongside Motjeka Madisha.

S’fiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler will start at left and right back respectively.

Andile Jali will anchor the midfield with Teboho Mokoena on the right flank and Themba Zwane on the left flank.

Bafana Bafana’s attack will be made up of Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela and Lyle Foster.

Bafana Bafana starting XI: Darren Keet(GK), Reeve Frosler, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Motjeka Madisha, S’fiso Hlanti, Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster

Substitues: Ricardo Goss (GK), Abubaker Mobara, Gladwin Shitolo, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and forward Lebohang Manyama will not be considered for today’s match due to lower back strains.

