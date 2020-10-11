Ntseki urges Singh ‘to discover himself’ after bright Bafana showing

The 23-year-old scored for the national side in a 1-1 draw against Namibia in Rustenburg on Thursday. Bafana are up next against Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki is not getting carried away about the prospect of Luther Singh after the forward scored against Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday.

The 23-year-old netted his goal in the first half for the national senior side in an international friendly, but neighbours Namibia equalised in second half to ensure the match ended in a stalemate.

Playing his club football abroad for Portuguese club Braga, Ntseki hopes the striker continues to “discover himself” as he believes the player could play a crucial role for the national side in future.

“Look, (Luther) is a highly talented player. I keep on saying to him if he can just up his game a little, he can be a match winner for the team,” Ntseki said after the match in Rustenburg.

“By the way, Luther is the one who took the under-20 [team] in 2017 to the World Cup. So, he is a quality player.

“But the most important thing for us is to manage him well to make him understand that he needs to discover himself and he needs to play more on his strengths.

“When you look at him in the first half, he was actually causing problems for Namibia.

“Obviously in a game like this there were those moments where you lose concentration, then you lose the ball and that kills the confidence of the player.

“But Luther being Luther, he ended the game on a high in terms of still being confident on the ball.”

As Bafana Bafana continue their preparation for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe, Ntseki will get to see his charges run out one last time at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

South Africa are scheduled to duel the 2012 AFCON champions Zambia on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

