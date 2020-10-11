PSL News 11.10.2020 10:33 am

Sundowns boss Motsepe set to buy shares of Egyptian club – report

Khaya Ndubane
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Moneyweb

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe is reportedly planning to buy shares of an unnamed top Egyptian Premier League side.

According to Ghanaian journalist Nuhu Adams, Motsepe plans to buy 10% shares of the unnamed club.

READ: Sundowns sign Mudau, Mobbie returns from Stellies loan

Motsepe recently approved of Pitso Mosimane’s move to Al Ahly and gave him his full support. Now, the South African billionaire could also be a part owner of an Egyptian club.

Motsepe bought 51% of Sundowns in 2003 and eventually increased his stake to 100% in 2004.

The Brazilians managed to win seven league titles, six domestic cups, the Caf Champions League and Super Cup during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Sundowns announced the arrival of two more players to their camp.

Central midfielder Khuliso Mudau has joined the Brazilians on a five-year deal from Venda outfit Black Leopards.

READ: Mulenga blasts Zinnbauer after Pirates exit 

The midfielder helped Lidoda Duvha to survive relegation by winning the relegation/promotional playoffs by beating Ajax Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the three club tournament.

Sundowns also announced the return of Nyiko Mobbie from a season-long loan stint with Stellenbosch FC. Mobbie was signed by Sundowns former coach Pitso Mosimane from Free State Stars but sent him out on loan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

