Zambia captain Chongo booted out of camp ahead Bafana clash

"Following the decision of the technical bench, Chongo will not proceed with the rest of the team to South Africa where they will play Bafana Bafana on Sunday in Rustenburg," read a statement from FAZ.

“All the parties involved have been informed with Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic wishing the player all the best in his career.”

The TP Mazembe defender is expected to fly out to his base in Lubumbashi.

“We have been informed by the technical bench in Kenya who have furnished us with their reasons. We wish the player all the best in his career and future assignments,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“The team is in good spirits ahead of the high profile game with Bafana Bafana on Sunday. We also wish to encourage them to soldier on after the 2-1 loss to Kenya on Friday that was part of the preparatory matches for the November back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.” Zambia are set to meet South Africa in an international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki cited fatigue as the main reason his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in an international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening. Luther Singh gave Bafana an 18th minute lead, but a mistake from Mosa Lebusa allowed Absalom Limbondi in to level for Namibia in the 55th minute. Ntseki made a total of six substitutions in the second half, including taking Lebusa off just four minutes after Limbondi's strike.

