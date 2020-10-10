Reported Chiefs target Alexander joins Indian club

The 31-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with Odisha, has reunited with his former coach at SuperSport United Stuart Baxter at the Indian top flight club.

Speaking to the club’s website, Alexander, who previously linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, expressed his delight at being reunited with Baxter.

“I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under Coach Stuart Baxter again and I can’t wait to meet my teammates,” Alexander told the club’s official website.

“I am very excited and looking forward to the season ahead. I have heard a lot about the special fans that the Club has and though they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud.

“I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons,” added the former Polokwane City star.

Baxter commented: “We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans.”

