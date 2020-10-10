Hlanti urges Xola Mlambo to join him at Chiefs 

Mlambo was one of the eight players released by the Buccaneers earlier this week as they were deemed surplus to requirements.

Rumours soon started that Mlambo had started training with Amakhosi where he was hoping to get a contract as soon as their ban is uplifted.

“There is not truth to that,” claimed a source close to Mlambo.

“He is still reeling from the shock of being axed by the club he had always wanted to play for. He is considering his options and might even quit football as a career. Choppa (Sifiso Hlanti) did speak to him about joining him at Chiefs where he is training waiting on the club’s ban appeal verdict but he hasn’t made any decision as yet.

“I know of other clubs who’ve shown interest, so we will see what he decides. But he is really disappointed with the Pirates exit, ” said the source.

Phakaaathi has meanwhile heard that AmaZulu have also been sniffing around, asking about his availability as they look to fill the void left by Michael Morton and Nhlanhla Vilakazi who were released at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, a source has revealed that newly promoted outfit Swallows FC are interested in Mlambo’s services.

“It’s not a surprise that there are a number of teams that are interested in him. Swallows is one of them and there are more teams out there that would like to sign him,” said the source.

