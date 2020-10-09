Akumu hopes to cement his place at Chiefs when season kicks off

The Kenyan international joined Chiefs from Zambian side Zesco United in January.

After struggling for game time in the beginning, Akumu finally got his break when the season resumed following a coronavirus enforced break, but the 27-year-old was unable to help Chiefs win the league title as Amakhosi were dramatically toppled from the top of the log on the last day of the season by Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I joined the team with an injury and it wasn’t easy to break into the squad as I was still recovering. When the league resumed after lockdown I started getting game time but still it wasn’t easy to adapt,” Akumu told Kenya’s Nation.

“I learnt fast and I now know what is expected of me. I have adapted to their style of play and I am hoping to pick up from where I left when the new season kicks off. We have commenced pre-season training and I am now fully settled in the team.”

Akumu, who was dropped from the final Harambee Stars for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is currently in camp with Harambee Stars as they prepare to face Zambia in an international friendly at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

“It is always a pleasure to be called to the national team and it’s a honour to wear the jersey and represent the nation. What happened in the past doesn’t matter, I will always give my best whenever called upon,” he said.

“The task right now is to face Zambia and get a good result and the coach has made it clear to me and other senior players that we need to guide the rest of the squad. I am ready to do the job and play my part in ensuring we get a positive result,” added Akumu.

