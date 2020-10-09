Mulenga blasts Zinnbauer after Pirates exit

The 30-year old striker only made a few appearances last campaign, and says being a national team player, one needs to constantly be playing to keep a place in the squad.

“I would like to tell the Pirates fans that it was my decision to leave Orlando Pirates. I wasn’t getting game time and now they’ve signed more players. I can’t stay and experience the same thing again,” the former Bucs striker poured his heart on SABC radio.

“I’m also a national team player and If I don’t get game time, then I will lose my place in the Zambia team. I am 30-years old and I need to play regularly. The coach JZ didn’t play me much and I kept asking what I needed to do.”

“I don’t think Zinnbauer was honest with me. I expected him to be like a father. I kept asking him what’s wrong and he would act like everything is ok but then I’d still not play. I didn’t understand that. I would only play for (Thembinkosi) Lorch or when someone was injured. I think the coach was manipulating me.”

Mulenga added that everyone at the club was shocked to hear that he wanted to move, but he made that decision.

“Everyone was surprised that I wanted to leave, but I had to make a decision. The technical team even offered me to go on loan but I couldn’t do that. I also received the blessings of the chairman.”

Mulenga was recently released by the Buccaneers with the likes of Xola Mlambo, Alfred Ndengane and five other players.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.