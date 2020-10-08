Ntseki blames tired legs as Bafana are pegged back in Phokeng

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki cited fatigue as the main reason his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in an international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening.

Luther Singh gave Bafana an 18th minute lead, but a mistake from Mosa Lebusa allowed Absalom Limbondi in to level for Namibia in the 55th minute. Ntseki made a total of six substitutions in the second half, including taking Lebusa off just four minutes after Limbondi’s strike.

“Towards the end of the first half you could see players were starting to cramp, and we were made aware we needed to replace some with immediate effect,” said Ntseki after the match.

“You could understand it (the lack of fitness), especially with the local players.”

The Premier Soccer League is currently in recess with the 2020/21 season kicking off only on October 17.

“There were moments we did well in terms of our plan out of possession and in possession, but we are not happy with the result, we wanted to win to give us confidence going forward.”

On Limbondi’s goal, Ntseki added: “With out energy levels they were no threat in the first half, they had one ball behind and (Peter) Shalulile tried to put it in the far corner and it went out In the second half they played more long balls and we dealt with that well in the first half, but when you are tired your concentration levels go down … but if you look at the first half, I think Lebusa and (Thibang) Phete did well, complemented by (Innocent) Maela and (Abubaker) Mobara.”

