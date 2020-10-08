Namibia hit back to hold Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana’s return to the international fold ended with a slightly disappointing result on Thursday evening as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Namibia in a friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Molefi Ntseki did not pick a full strength team, giving three players a debut in this match, but South Africa would still have expected to beat their neighbours, who put up a resilient display.

South Africa took the lead in the 19th minute, as Kermit Erasmus found Singh inside the box and he composed himself well before slotting a fine finish past former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Namibia came back into the game well, however, and new Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile wasted a fine opportunity shortly before half time.

The Brave Warriors were level in the 55th minute as Dynamo Fredericks played ball over the top, and Limbondi all-too easily beat Mosa Lebusa to the punch, sprinting into the area and putting a low finish through Ronwen Williams’ legs.

Namibia almost won it 15 minutes from time as Joslin Kamatuka raced clear for Namibia but his low shot was superbly saved by substitute Ricardo Goss, who had only just come on to replace Williams.

Keagan Dolly then wasted an excellent chance in the 80th minute, collecting Lyle Foster’s cross with only Vries to beat, but taking way too long to shoot, allowing the Namibian ‘keeper to smother his effort.

And Bafana’s final chances came and went in stoppage time as first Singh cut in from the left but fired way off target from the edge of the box, and then Lyle Foster headed wide from a Sifiso Hlanti free kick.

Bafana. will now play Zambia in another friendly on Sunday at the same venue.

