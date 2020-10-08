Katsande gets grilled for not apologising for league title loss and posting fashion on Twitter

This came after Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford made a public apology to the club’s supporters after the weekend’s embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Amakhosi fans asked Maphosa why their players had not done the same after leaving them in shame after losing the title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of league action.

Maphosa made mention that club chairman, Kaizer Motaung had apologised on behalf of everyone at the club. But the supporters were not convinced with this, with some insisting it should have been the players who did so.

And then on Wednesday afternoon Amakhosi midfielder looked to have added salt to would when he posted pictures of himself dressed nicely as he had done during the heavier levels of lockdown.

The fans took him to the cleaners asking why he felt he could post his fashion instead of an apology. Others however made a joke of his tattered shirt.

@Thato_Rachidi wrote: “I hope that’s not a sign that we (are) going to lose the league again. Pull up your socks, be boss ya mboka in the field also!!!”

Percy Kokong pleaded with Katsande to do better.

“Mr Katsande with all due respect, I love you very much and I respect you but you are drawing unnecessary hate from the fans. I know (the) league is gone but why don’t you issue a statement of apology to the fans? I know you were not playing alone but this fashion thing makes u an enemy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.