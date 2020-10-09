Rayners needs to rediscover his scoring touch – Tembo

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has been working hard to help Iqraam Rayners regain his scoring touch ahead of the new season.

Tembo says Rayners needs the former Stellenbosch FC attacker to hit the ground running at Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

Rayners joined United from the Mother City side and Tembo wants to use him in all of the positions in the line of attack and hopes he can bang in a couple of goals to help SuperSport in their course.

“We have bought in a few youngsters and we also have Iqraam. He will add value because he is able to play all of those positions in the front three because he is very quick and he is a proven goalscorer,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“Even though he did not score much last season, he is someone who can score goals because he scored a couple of goals when Stellenbosch FC got promoted from the second division. There is something within him and we are working to restore that scoring touch. His work ethic is high and we need players who can do that,” he added.

The United mentor went on to praise Teboho Mokoena, who received a Bafana Bafana call-up, while also demanding more from youngster Sipho Mbule in the coming season.

“Tebza took a further step in his game when he took over the role from Dean Furman as our number six during the last few games of the season and that shows progress and maturity because he became more responsible. As a youngster we expect him to improve every season and that applies to Sipho Mbule,” said Tembo.

“He did every well and this season has been one of his best in terms of growth and maturity. I want him to improve in the coming season because he has been playing regularly. If we have the youngsters as the main players in the team it means we are doing well in terms of developing and we will have them for a long time at the club and the foundation becomes stronger.”

