‘It’s good for Chiefs and Sundowns to face off early,’ says football analyst Mayinga

According to the fixture list, which the PSL has said is not final and could still change, Chiefs will host Sundowns at FNB Stadium at 3.30pm on Saturday, 24 October.

The two teams were in a neck-and-neck race for the same title last season which the Brazilians won on the last day, leaving Amakhosi running back to Naturena with their tails between their legs.

The fixture has already started debates and football analyst, James Mayinga believes it is good for both teams. He says it will give the coaches a true reflection of what their teams are capable of.

“They are currently working on their teams and sharpening them,” Mayinga told Phakaaathi on Thursday afternoon. “So, if you start with smaller fixtures it can get you to believe that you have got things right and when you get to a big fixture in the middle of your campaign, and you lose it, it then cripples you big time.

“But if you play this big fixture now and you lose it, it gives you a real indication of where you still need to fix and you get to do that early while you have more time regroup and get back on track,” he explained.

Mayinga also said Gavin Hunt can turn things around at Amakhosi, especially if they can get their Fifa ban reversed or lifted. Amakhosi were handed a two-term transfer ban by Fifa last year but have since appealed with the Court for Arbitration of Sports (Cas) and are now awaiting the verdict.

“We all know what Gavin has achieved and what he is capable of. He is the right man to get Chiefs back on track. Hunt replaced Ernst Middendorp who was fired by Amakhosi.

Mayinga said Sundowns’ co-coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have really big shoes to fill in following Pitso Mosimane’s era at the club. Mosimane left Sundowns after getting an unexpected and big offer to coach Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

