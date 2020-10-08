local soccer 8.10.2020 03:37 pm

Three debutants in Bafana starting line-up for Namibia clash

Khaya Ndubane
Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City FC will make his Bafana Bafana debut (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his starting line-up to face Namibia in an international friendly match this evening.

South Africa will face Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg at 6pm.

Defender Thibang Phethe and midfielders Siyethemba Sithebe and Thabo Nodada will make their Bafana debuts tonight.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will captain the side while Phete will partner Mosa Lebusa at centre back.

Innocent Maela and Reeve Frosler will start at left and right back respectively.

Mothiba Mvala

, who has had a great season at club level, will anchor the midfield with Sithebe and Nodada making  their Bafana Bafana debuts at right and left wing respectively.

Bafana’s attack will consists of Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh and Kermit Erasmus.

Starting XI:

Bafana Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams(GK/C), Reeve Frosler, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss (GK), S’fiso Hlanti, Motjeka Madisha, Abubaker Mobara, Teboho Mokoena, Gladwin Shitolo, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau.

Meanwhile, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and Darren Keet will not be considered for today’s match while Lebohang Manyama is still undergoing treatment for his lower back strain.

