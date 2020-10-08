‘We are not forcing anyone to stay’, says TTM CEO Chokoe

From the way the club announced the sale before Wits officials could even tell their players and staff, to the controversial statements that the club sent out congratulating opponents who had just beaten them in the Bio-Bubble, they haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory.

They have recently been accused of forcing some players to stay with the team, when they would rather not relocate with the club to Venda.

But Tshakhuma’s chief executive, Sello Chokoe has dismissed reports that they are keeping players against their will.

“We are keeping seven players from last season’s team that we felt could make the top level. On new players, I can’t say the exact number because we have some who are still training and being looked at. I know we are late with finalizing the squad but we will be ready come next weekend,” Chokoe told a South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) media conference on Thursday.

TTM play in the MTN8 quarter finals against SuperSport United on 17 October.

“(From the Wits team) We currently have Brighton Mhlongo and Lehlohonolo Nonyane with us in camp, and Keagan Ritchie will join us later today… we don’t have much Wits players. We are waiting for Phathutshedzo Nange and another player to join the team. We have heard that we are keeping players who don’t want to be here. We are not forcing anyone to stay. We have a contract with them and anyone who wants to leave has to come to us and we discuss and take a decision from there,” explained Chokoe.

He also revealed that they will be announcing their new coach whether on Friday or Monday as they are finalising a few issues before making it official.

He wouldn’t be drawn to reveal who it is. But the club has been heavily linked with Zimbabwena mentor, Norman Mapeza while former Bafana Bafana coaches, Owen Da Gama and Shakes Mashaba have also been mentioned as possible candidates.

“We presently have two coaches (we are speaking to) and we are still trying to finalise the terms. At this stage our caretaker coach Lucky Nelukau is still in charge. We are finalising terms with our prospective coach. I can’t name him now because there are issues still to be finalised. For now, Nelukau is our coach. But we will maybe be in a position to announce our new coach tomorrow if we have finalised everything by then.”

