Safa makes announcement on ABC Motsepe promotion and relegation    

Safa makes announcement on ABC Motsepe promotion and relegation    

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced its decision to conclude the 2019/2020 ABC Motsepe league.

Action in the ABC Motsepe League was brought to a halt after football was suspended in the country to try and curb the spread of Covid-19 at public gatherings.

In a statement on the Safa website the football body’s CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed the current ABC league standings in the nine provinces around South Africa are final.

“Non-professional football was forced to stop before the matches could be finished in March 2020. There is a need for SAFA to promote the two teams which will participate in the GladAfrica championships in the 2020/2021 season,” Advocate Motlanthe said in a statement on the Safa website.

“Also the registration period of players in the National Soccer League (NSL) is expected to close on 30 November 2020,” added Advocate Motlanthe.

“Safa has to promote and not deny the opportunity to the teams which must be promoted to GladAfrica Championship. The two promoted teams must be afforded enough opportunity to register and add more quality players for sustainability in the professional ranks.

“The two teams must be provided with enough time to prepare for resumption of the GladAfrica Championship,’’ concluded Advocate Motlanthe.

