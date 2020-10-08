PSL News 8.10.2020 01:26 pm

Benni reveals involvement in Zungu to Rangers deal

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Benni reveals involvement in Zungu to Rangers deal

Bongani Zungu (Gallo Images)

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy remains a custodian for South African football in Europe.

The former Orlando Pirates goal poacher recently revealed that he recommended Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu to Scottish Giants Rangers FC. The club’s coach Michael Beale gave McCarthy a call before deciding on bringing Zungu to the club.

Zugnu joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from French side Amiens with the possibility of making his stay at the club permanent.

McCarthy sang Zungu’s praises describing him as a complete midfielder and a fighter who in turn will be an asset for Beale’s side.

“I know Michael very well as we were on the same Uefa coaching courses together, so he phoned me for a chat about Zungu. When they were first interested in him they wanted to do some background checks,” McCarthy told The Scottish Sun.

“They had a good idea of what kind of player he was and wanted my opinion on him as well. I told them they’d be getting a really good one if they signed him.

“Not only is Zungu a great player, he is a fighter.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition