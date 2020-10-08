Benni reveals involvement in Zungu to Rangers deal

The former Orlando Pirates goal poacher recently revealed that he recommended Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu to Scottish Giants Rangers FC. The club’s coach Michael Beale gave McCarthy a call before deciding on bringing Zungu to the club.

Zugnu joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from French side Amiens with the possibility of making his stay at the club permanent.

McCarthy sang Zungu’s praises describing him as a complete midfielder and a fighter who in turn will be an asset for Beale’s side.

“I know Michael very well as we were on the same Uefa coaching courses together, so he phoned me for a chat about Zungu. When they were first interested in him they wanted to do some background checks,” McCarthy told The Scottish Sun.

“They had a good idea of what kind of player he was and wanted my opinion on him as well. I told them they’d be getting a really good one if they signed him.

“Not only is Zungu a great player, he is a fighter.”

