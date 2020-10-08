Percy Tau ready to fire up Bafana against Namibia

Percy Tau is looking forward to getting back into action for his country on Thursday as Bafana Bafana face Namibia in a friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng.

READ MORE: It’s Chiefs v Sundowns in the opening round of league fixtures!

This will be Bafana’s first game in around 11 months, after the coronavirus caused the postponement of international football, and will be vital preparation for South Africa ahead of next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome.

As such, Tau is likely to start this game, even though he only arrived in the country on Wednesday from his Belgian side Anderlecht, along with Portugal-based Lyle Foster.

Bafana will play Zambia at the same venue in another friendly on Sunday.

“Of course,” said Tau, when asked if he hoped for playing time against Namibia.

“I came home to play and it is always a great opportunity to play for your national team. It is good to see the other guys, and we will just see how fit in training today, so I get to know them and trust them, and they trust me.”

Tau joined Anderlecht this season on loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, his third straight loan from Brighton to a Belgian club.

Coached by former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany, Tau already has two goals in seven league appearances for his new side, though their unbeaten run was ended in a 3-0 hammering by Tau’s former side Club Brugge on the weekend.

“Life is ok, we are getting some good results, but we also … just lost one and drew a couple, so we would like to get more points,” said Tau on his time in Belgium.

“We are getting there, it is still new, I have only played seven games and we have a new coach who was a footballer, and has now switched to become a coach. Everything is new, we will see in time how everything develops.”

Foster, meanwhile, was a late call up to the squad to replace SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, and is happy to be in the senior side, after playing a key role in helping South Africa qualify for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

“It is definitely a big honour to be here,” said Foster, who plays for Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.

“I think faces that … I grew up watching, now I am calling teammates so it is a dream come true. I am happy to be here, the hard work starts now.”