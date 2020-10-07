Pitso wins again as Al Ahly cruise past ENPPI

Pitso Mosimane continued the winning start to his reign as Al Ahly head coach as his Red Devils side comfortably beat ENPPI 3-0 in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday evening at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Marwan Mohsen put Ahly ahead with two goals in the opening 17 minutes, and another from Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi ten minutes from time wrapped up another three points for Ahly, who have already comfortably won a 42nd league title.

Egyptian striker Mohsen has had to take a lot of criticism this season, but took his league total for the season to seven with these two goals. He first broke the offside trap to lob a delicate finish over the ENPPI goalkeeper and then finished off a flowing move to put Ahly 2-0 up and in control.

Ajayi sealed the win for Mosimane’s men, who will face Wydad Casablanca later this month in the Caf Champions League semifinals.

