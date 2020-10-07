It’s Chiefs versus Sundowns in the opening round of league fixtures!

The league, which will from this season be known as the DStv Premiership, is set to begin on 24 October.

The rivalry between Amakhosi and Masandawana got extra-heated in the last few years, fueled by then Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane who took every chance he got to take a swipe at the Soweto giants who have been a shadow of their former selves, failing to win a trophy in five seasons.

The big fixture, which has already started debates on social media will be an Amakhosi home game at FNB Stadium on Saturday 24 October at 3.30pm.

Both sides will be under the guidance of new coaches with Amakhosi having hired the experienced and successful Gavin Hunt as a replacement for Ernst Middendorp, who was fired at the end of the last term.

Middendorp became the fall guy after the Naturena based side failed at the last hurdle to win the league, with Sundowns overtaking them. Hunt is assisted by Dillon Shepard and Arthur Zwane in Naturena and a lot is expected of them in the upcoming season.

Sundowns will be guided by Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena who have been made co-coaches after Mosimane’s sudden departure to join Egyptian and continental giants Al Ahly.

With both men said to be the force behind Mosimane, who strangely didn’t pick any of them to assist him in Egypt but took Cavin Johnson instead, it is going to be interesting to see how they fare.

Both sides will have had some action before meeting each other as they have MTN8 fixtures a week before.

Amakhosi will meet Maritzburg United and Sundowns will play Bloemfontein Celtic in the Wafa-Wafa competition.

Orlando Pirates will, meanwhile, begin their Premiership campaign away to AmaZulu whose new owner, Sandile Zungu, has mandated them to finish in the top four next season.

DSTV Premiership Fixtures 07 October 2020

