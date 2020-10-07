PSL News 7.10.2020 09:03 pm

It’s Chiefs versus Sundowns in the opening round of league fixtures!

Sibongiseni Gumbi
It’s Chiefs versus Sundowns in the opening round of league fixtures!

Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs are challenged by Ricardo Nascimento and Tiyani Mabunda of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will begin their 2020/21 league program against the team who beat them to the title on the very last day last season, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The league, which will from this season be known as the DStv Premiership, is set to begin on 24 October.

READ: Mlambo linked with Soweto club after Pirates exit

The rivalry between Amakhosi and Masandawana got extra-heated in the last few years, fueled by then Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane who took every chance he got to take a swipe at the Soweto giants who have been a shadow of their former selves, failing to win a trophy in five seasons.

The big fixture, which has already started debates on social media will be an Amakhosi home game at FNB Stadium on Saturday 24 October at 3.30pm.

Both sides will be under the guidance of new coaches with Amakhosi having hired the experienced and successful Gavin Hunt as a replacement for Ernst Middendorp, who was fired at the end of the last term.

Middendorp became the fall guy after the Naturena based side failed at the last hurdle to win the league, with Sundowns overtaking them. Hunt is assisted by Dillon Shepard and Arthur Zwane in Naturena and a lot is expected of them in the upcoming season.

Sundowns will be guided by Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena who have been made co-coaches after Mosimane’s sudden departure to join Egyptian and continental giants Al Ahly.

With both men said to be the force behind Mosimane, who strangely didn’t pick any of them to assist him in Egypt but took Cavin Johnson instead, it is going to be interesting to see how they fare.

Both sides will have had some action before meeting each other as they have MTN8 fixtures a week before.

Amakhosi will meet Maritzburg United and Sundowns will play Bloemfontein Celtic in the Wafa-Wafa competition.

Orlando Pirates will, meanwhile, begin their Premiership campaign away to AmaZulu whose new owner, Sandile Zungu, has mandated them to finish in the top four next season.

DSTV Premiership Fixtures 07 October 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition