Ex-Chiefs star may have profited from controversial asbestos tender

This follows the outing of people who benefited financially from businessman Edwin Sodi winning the Free State asbestos tender.

Sodi, the owner of Blackhead Consulting, was arrested with six other suspects for allegedly wasting the funds allocated for fixing asbestos roofs in the Free State.

Blackhead Consulting is said to have paid R10 million to Tau and different amounts to other high-profile ANC members even though they had nothing to do with the asbestos roof projects.

“Although Mr Tau had nothing to do with the asbestos audit in the Free-State, he may have been paid R10-million [per the interview with Mr Sodi, which he backtracked on per his signed statement and confirmed the amount as R3-million], which were proceeds generated from the asbestos audit in the Free State. In this regard, various transactions in Blackhead’s accounts with debit descriptions reflected as “Jimmy Tau” were identified,” the papers read.

