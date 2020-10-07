Namibia name final squad for Bafana Bafana friendly

There is, however, no Deon Hotto following his recent move to Orlando Pirates, which will be a disappointment for fans of both sides.

The match will be Namibia’s first since they lost 2-0 in Guinea in the Africa Cup of nations qualifiers last November and is a welcome return to international football.

The team jetted out on Tuesday thanks to the charter flight by Air Namibia. NFA president Ranga Haikali praised the national airline for their prompt support to the team.

“Times are tough and COVID-19 has ravaged the world. It was always going to be challenge for us to travel,” Haikali said.

“Thanks to Air Namibia for hearing my plea and making this trip possible. It will surely go a long way in helping the boys focus and prepare for the battle against South Africa and the road ahead.”

Brave Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua, Virgil Vries

Defenders: Chris Katjiukua, Riaan Hanamub, Gebhardt Ananias, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Erasmus Ikeinge, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Monis Omseb, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka