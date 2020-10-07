Zambia to miss two star men for Bafana friendly after Salzburg coronavirus quarantine

Sredojevic will be without two of his players, Patson Daka and Enoch Mwepu, for their match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg has quarantined their squad after some players tested positive.

“The first round of Covid-19 tests after our Uefa Champions League play-off match against Maccabi Tel Aviv has seen three FC Red Bull Salzburg players test positive,” read the club statement.

“The players, who are all currently without symptoms, have gone straight into self-isolation. As part of the Covid-19 prevention concept, the Austrian Bundesliga, Austrian Football Association and the relevant health authorities have been informed.

“The rest of our squad have begun a team quarantine according to the prevention concept.

“This means that they can only travel between their houses, the training ground and match locations. No other contacts should be needed.

“In addition, all international call-ups for FC Red Bull Salzburg players in the next two weeks have been rejected.

“This is a standard procedure that is required as part of the Covid-19 prevention concept agreed between the Austrian Bundesliga, Austrian Football Association and Austrian authorities.”

