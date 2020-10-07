Pitso on a crusade to open doors for black coaches

Mosimane, who had just signed a four-year deal with Mamelodi Sundowns, joined the Egyptian giants recently in a move that caught many by surprise considering that he had just delivered a maiden treble at Chloorkop.

“I always tell Rulani (Mokwena) that they are the generation of local coaches to go to Europe. And how does Rhulani go to Europe? Pitso must go to Egypt and show that we can take on the big jobs,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by New Frame.

“Of course, it is difficult. I was talking to [former Manchester United striker] Dwight Yorke the other time when we were analysts together and he was saying how difficult it is for them [black coaches] to enter that space [the English Premier League]. But [white] guys who didn’t even play get the chance.

“Look, it has taken over 100 years for Ahly to hire a black coach. But those of us who get these chances, if you win games, that might help [open the doors for others],” added the former Bafana Bafana coach.

Mosimane compared coaching Al Ahly to taking charge of big clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“This is like coaching (Real) Madrid or Barca in Europe. It’s like coaching Flamengo or Santos, or River Plate or Boca Juniors in South America.

“It is as huge as that. So you say to yourself, let me go there.

“Of course, you know the risks are big in those big clubs. If you look at the record of the team itself, you won’t be going easily because coaches don’t last in that space,” concluded Mosimane.

