Mlambo linked with Soweto club after Pirates exit

Mlambo’s lack of game time started when the reports that linked the midfield maestro with a move to Bucs rivals Kaizer Chiefs started.

And now with the Buccaneers having confirmed his departure along with seven more players at the club, a source has revealed that newly promoted outfit Swallows FC are interested in his services.

“There are still a lot of people who believe in Ten-Ten (Mlambo”. What happened at Pirates happened, but it doesn’t take away the fact that he is one of the best midfielder’s in the country,” said the source.

“It’s not a surprise that there are a number of teams that are interested in him. Swallows is one of them and there are more teams out there that would like to sign him.”

The source added that at the end of the day, it’s all about Mlambo’s decision on where he wants to play. But most importantly, the Soweto born player just wants to play football.

“All he wants to do is play football, he did not play much last season and we all know what happens to players if they don’t play. They get frustrated and it’s not a good thing. But he is hungry to play and I’m sure soon you will find out where he will be playing.”

Mlambo joined Bucs with so much expectations in 2017 following a brilliant season with the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

The midfielder started well at Bucs during Micho Sredojevic time as Bucs coach and Rulani Mokwena as an assistant.

Things started to fall apart for Mlambo during the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer last year in December and rumours of his exit started to escalate early this year.

