‘We have to be positive’, says Bobby on Hlanti’s stay at Chiefs

But they have since lodged an appeal, which was heard early lat month but now await the verdict from Cas.

“It’s unfortunate… you have to exercise patience. I can’t really say it’s frustrating but we have to be patient,” Motaung told Phakaaathi.

“For now we are awaiting the verdict and there is nothing we can do but practised patience and hope for the best… we are waiting for the verdict and we will take it from there” he added.

Amakhosi have roped in Sifiso Hlanti, who is training with the team while they await the verdict and Motaung said they have to be patient and positive that when it comes it will be in their favour.

“We do not focus on what could be but deal with the reality. And the reality is that he is training with us. When the outcome comes we will deal with the challenges then, for now we are here and he is training with us and we are not looking at what happens if we don’t get a positive response. We are not looking at what if it doesn’t happen, we are not negative, we have to stay positive,” he explained.