Jooste completes Pirates move

Orlando Pirates have made their fifth signing after confirming the signature of Wayde Jooste on Tuesday.

The Port Elizabeth-born player joins the Buccaneers as a free agent having previously played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Highlands Park.

The right-back revealed that he was delighted to have joined the Buccaneers, a club he says he supported while growing up.

“I am happy to have joined Orlando Pirates. This is an opportunity I look to grab with both hands,” Jooste was quoted on the club’s website.

“I know everybody says this is a dream come true but before I started playing professionally my father and I supported Orlando Pirates. Whenever we played against Pirates it felt special because I felt I was getting closer to my childhood dream.”

“Today I find myself playing for the club that I not only support but a club that even my home boy Daine Klate also played for,” he added.

The Soweto side has already confirmed the signings of Thulani Hlatswayo, Terrence Dzukamanja, Collins Makgaka and Deon Hotto in bolstering their squad for the 2020/2021 season.

The club also parted ways with eight players on Tuesday, confirming the departure of Alfred Ndengane, Diamond Thopola, Xola Mlambo, Meschack Maphangule, Brian Hlongwa, Thembela Sikhakhane, Augustine Mulenga and Tercious Malepe.

