PSL News 6.10.2020 08:05 pm

Malesela penning training manual aimed at helping local players

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Daniel Malesela, coach of TS Galaxy (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

 TS Galaxy coach, Dan “Dance” Malesela says he is planning on releasing a training manual that will detail how a South African player needs to be coached in order to properly tap into and nurture their talent.

Malesela recently returned to top flight coaching after his side managed to buy the status of Highlands Park.

“I’m working on a manual,” revealed Malesela on the club’s website on Tuesday. “I don’t want to say, it is a book (but) it will help in the development on how to train a South African player based on how we are. I’m trying to create a culture here to say this is how we are and this is how you train a South African player,” he explained.

With time constraints now that he is back in the big league, he wouldn’t reveal when the manual would be made available publicly.

“I’m trying to see if I can finish the manual. It is not an easy thing to do because you really have to think and be very smart in everything that you do. Some of the pages have already been done. As soon as I have time (I will finish it), I don’t know when. I doubt I will have time now but we will release the manual at the right time,” he promised.

The late former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Ted Dumitru also penned a training manual that has become popular, called Maximal Training which focused on local players but has found a broad audience across the world.

