Chiefs dismiss Nurkovic’s Al Ahly link

This comes after reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that Amakhosi had turned down an offer from the Egyptian giants.

However, Chiefs say there was no offer tabled for the Serbian striker.

“Club comments re: Samir Nurković: No club has approached us to negotiate for his services,” read Chiefs statement. “We can’t let go of our top striker at this stage, we are not flexible in the market while waiting for CAS outcome.”

Nurkovic, who joined Chiefs on a three-year deal at the beginning of last season, was Amakhosi’s top goalscorer last season with 14 goals in all competitions for the Naturena-based club.

