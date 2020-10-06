PSL News 6.10.2020 12:43 pm

Chiefs dismiss Nurkovic’s Al Ahly link

Khaya Ndubane
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed reports linking their star striker Samir Nurkovic with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

This comes after reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that Amakhosi had turned down an offer from the Egyptian giants.

However, Chiefs say there was no offer tabled for the Serbian striker.

“Club comments re: Samir Nurković: No club has approached us to negotiate for his services,” read Chiefs statement. “We can’t let go of our top striker at this stage, we are not flexible in the market while waiting for CAS outcome.”

Nurkovic, who joined Chiefs on a three-year deal at the beginning of last season, was Amakhosi’s top goalscorer last season with 14 goals in all competitions for the Naturena-based club.

