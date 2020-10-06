Tovey’s words of advice to new Sundowns co-coaches Mngqtihi and Mokwena

The last time Mamelodi Sundowns appointed co-head coaches was some 15 years ago when the duo of Bafana Bafana legend Neil Tovey and Argentine international Miguel Gamondi were parachuted into the hot-seat and went on to win the 2005/06 league title, when it was still known as the Castle Premiership.

After the departure of Pitso Mosimane, who joined Al-Ahly, his former right-hand men Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have been elevated as co-coaches at Masandawana, and Tovey says this will not be smooth sailing for the duo if they allow egos to get in the way.

“It is not an easy task, the two coaches certainly cannot have egos, they have got to work really well together and understand the roles. My advice would be that they need to communicate before they try to relay the message to the players,” Tovey told Phaaakathi.

“It is important that you get the understanding that if someone will have to make that final decision, it has to be the responsibility of someone and that happens to be Manqoba, because he has been around in coaching more than Rhulani,” Sundowns have already given Mngqithi’s voice the prevalence should he and Mokwena not see eye-to-eye.

“Fortunately they have got players who have been on the bench with them for a while and they understand the type of players and they understand the club. It is nothing new that is coming. When things don’t go according to plan they are going to need to stick together in their decision making and always try to make one decision,” Tovey said.

The former Bafana captain suggested the reign of the new coaches might give the players, particularly those who have been sidelined under Mosimane’s leadership, a new perspective.

“Those coaches have been watching the players when Pitso was not selecting them and they would have had discussions with them. When a new coach comes in or a situation of an assistant coach being promoted, it gives the players a new chance.”

